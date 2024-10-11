Chesterfield takeaway with a one star food hygiene rating – among 14 Derbyshire latest food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given ratings from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star Chesterfield takeaway, through a two-star Peak District pub to five-star takeaways and restaurants.
Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google
La Dolce Vita Lambarellis, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating
La Dolce Vita Lambarellis at Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield was rated on September 25 and was given the maximum score of five. Photo: Google
Matlock Bistro - three-star hygiene rating
Matlock Bistro at Dale Road in Matlock was also given a score of three on September 4. Photo: Google
Raj Gourmet, Glossop - two-star hygiene rating
Raj Gourmet, a takeaway at High Street West in Glossop was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating on September 4. Photo: Google
