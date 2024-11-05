Chesterfield takeaway improves zero star hygiene rating to three-out-of-five food hygiene score

A takeaway in Brimington has improved a food hygiene rating following a re-inspection.

Wong Lee, a takeaway at Church Street in Brimington, received a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection on October 21.

It is good news for the food venue which voluntarily agreed to shut the business for the time being earlier this year – after Food Standards Agency inspectors gave the takeaway a zero-star rating on September 10, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’.

At the time of the September inspection, a suitably located wash hand basin was not provided in or near the kitchen, the food inspection report states.

Inspectors raised concerns about the storage of unlidded pre-cooked food.

The report also noted that there were two open floor drains in the preparation and washing-up room. Inspectors suggested the drains should be fitted with a ‘close-fitting grill, which is easy to clean’.

The report reads: “There was a risk of physical contamination of precooked food within the premises. There was a large quantity of uncovered pre-cooked rice and meat products being cooled at ambient temperatures within the kitchen, kitchen floor and rear storerooms.

"Preparing food too far in advance is a major cause of food poisoning as bacteria may grow to unsafe levels. Take steps to ensure pre-cooked food products are being stored and cooled in hygienic conditions.”

Not secured electrical cables on the wall and ceiling caused further safety concerns.

Inspectors also found out-of-date probe wipes within the premises. Not secured electrical cables on the wall and ceiling caused further safety concerns. Inspectors also concluded that the standard of housekeeping within the middle potato preparation area and rear storerooms was ‘poor’.

The report reads: “Non-food related items may be a source of physical and bacterial contamination of food. Also, the accumulation of bulk buy food items in the rear storeroom impedes thorough cleaning.

"Remove all non-food related items, empty packaging and obsolete equipment from the food handling area/ storerooms. This should allow a more effective cleaning and pest monitoring and reduce the risk of physical contamination of foods.”

The report adds: “There is a need for you to take seriously the issue of food safety management at your premises. If you are unable to ensure effective management personally at the premises due to other commitments, then you must ensure that effective management is nevertheless in place.

"The food premises must not be left under the sole control of people who are inadequately trained, particularly in food hygiene matters and, in any case, any person controlling the food operations at the premises must be competent.”

Wong Lee takeaway did not wish to provide a comment.