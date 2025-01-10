Chesterfield takeaway and Derbyshire pub with one star hygiene rating - among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including four one-out-of-five scores.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Chutney Spice, Brimington - three-star hygiene rating Chutney Spice at Church Street in Brimington has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The restaurant was given the score after assessment on November 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Thai Thai, Chesterfield - three-star hygiene rating Thai Thai, at Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield, was handed a three-out-of-five rating following an inspection on November 28. The restaurant has improved its food hygiene score as it was given a score of two in April.