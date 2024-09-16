Supermarket giant Morrisons has unveiled plans for an electric vehicle charging zone in its customer car park in Chesterfield.

The proposal, which has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, would see four charging points, eight charging bays and the erection of a sub-station enclosure near the vehicle entrance off Bobbin Mill Lane. Eighteen parking bays and a recycling area would be removed for the development.

A covering letter from town planning consultancy Carney Sweeney states that the Government expects around 300,000 public chargers as a minimum in the UK by 2030. As of April 1, 2024, there were 59,670 public electric charging devices, an increase of just 5,993 in the last quarter leading up to that date. In the letter, Carney Sweeney’s assistant planner Rahma Dwimunali says: “At the current pace, just 161,551 would be installed by 2030, with the target of 300,000 not being met until over 7.5 years later. To meet the target in time, 14,137 chargers would need to be installed each quarter between now and 2030 – a 236% increase over build rate.”