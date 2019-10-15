Chesterfield students win competition after coming up with innovative idea

Two Chesterfield schoolchildren have been hailed for coming up with an innovative idea about how to tackle knife crime.

Garrett McGowan and Joshua Drury, year eight pupils at Whittington Green School, have been named regional winners and national runners-up in the Powering Transformation competition.

As part of the contest, they proposed developing a mobile phone app which would allow people to contact police to inform them that an incident of knife crime was taking place.

The app would then direct officers to the location of the crime.

Kieran Proctor, senior schools liaison officer, said: "We would like to say a massive well done to the students who came up with such a fantastic idea.

"We are really proud and hope students will continue to be passionate about social issues close to their hearts."

Headteacher Tracey Burnside said she was 'immensely proud' of Garrett and Joshua along with all the other students that took part on the day.

She added: "It is a fantastic achievement to be crowned the regional winners and now the runners-up in the overall competition, showing that students from our community have the skills and ability necessary to allow them to compete at a national level."

