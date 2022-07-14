Chesterfield students make grand entrance on prom night - in a helicopter and on a tractor

Gracie Owen, of New Whittington, Brooke Sheehan, of Duckmanton and Hannah Mansell, of Staveley, had a chopper flight over Dronfield, the Crooked Spire Church, Hardwick Hall, Bolsover and Netherthorpe School, before touching down on the landing pad behind Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington.

Gracie’s dad, Richard, said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience. Gracie. Brooke and Hannah all said they was excited and nervous at the same time. But once up in the helicopter they loved it and the views were amazing. ”

Around 25 relatives waved the girls off and then drove over to Ringwood to meet the 16-year-olds when they landed for Netherthorpe School prom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brooke Sheehan, Hannah Mansell and Gracie Owen, left to right, in the Robinson r44 helicopter cockpit en route to their prom.

The spectacular arrival came about after Gracie and her friends were looking at transportation for the prom and jokingly said a helicopter.

Richard knew a local business owner, Lee Fletcher of Altida Cranes, flew helicopters and he kindly arranged to transport the girls to the prom.

Proud dad Richard wouldn’t disclose the price of the flight, saying: “It was our treat.”

Brooke Sheehan, Gracie Owen and Hannah Mansell, left to right, arrive by helicopter for Netherthorpe School's prom at Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington (photo: Dave Dudley)

Meanwhile, Maddie Needham, 16, saw her wish come true when she arrived at Outwood Academy’s prom on a big red tractor.

Her mum Gail said: “Maddie has always wanted to go to prom on a Massey Ferguson. The tractor was loaned to her dad, James, by B and B tractors and her dad drove her because he’s a farmer.

"She wore Converse trainers so it was easy to climb in and out.

Maddie Needham had a brief refreshment stop at the Britannia Inn, Brampton, during a tractor ride to her prom at Ringwood Hall Hotel.

"Some of her school friends were shocked but loved it and said it was very Maddie, quite a few parents said it was impressive and Ringwood House Hotel staff clapped her entrance.”

The tractor made a brief stop outside her parents’ local pub, The Britannia, on Old Road, Brampton, en route to the prom.

Maddie, who lives in Chesterfield, is hoping to go to agricultural college in September and is waiting for her provisional licence to do her tractor test.