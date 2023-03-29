Chesterfield street photographer's work included in Historic England exhibition which pictures our high streets

Street photographer Andy Greaves, known as Hipper Street on Twitter and Instagram, had his work selected to be part of an exhibition.

The photo depicts New Square catering in Chesterfield.

Historic England initiated the three-year project to conserve the recollections of high streets through a photography exhibition. The aim is to revitalise high streets by showcasing the touring exhibit, which includes 65 photographs of shops, eateries, and businesses and the remarkable individuals who run them. The often neglected aspects of high streets are promoted by Historic England as they seek to honour the "heroes" behind these establishments.

The photograph will be included as part of the 'Picturing High Streets' exhibition by Historic England.

Residents from all over the United Kingdom were encouraged to submit their photos through Instagram and chronicle their high street's importance to them.

Earlier this year, a group of judges comprising of retail expert Wayne Hemingway, distinguished artist Camille Walala, Ben Hope, Marketing Director of Clear Channel, and Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, selected over 60 winning images from the numerous entries submitted by the public. These pictures will be displayed in various locations and formats throughout England starting in March 2023.

The ‘Picturing High Streets’ exhibition is currently at an outdoor exhibition in Derby until 9 April, and will then move on to locations such as London, Bristol, Norwich, and Bradford.

You can find the work of Hipper Street on Instagram and Twitter with the handle @HipperStreet and a magazine with his work is available at Tall Bird Records.