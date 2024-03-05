Chesterfield store Pets at Home unveils bid to protect Vets4Pets facility from any future flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposed addition would include five consulting rooms where animals receive preventative medicine and treatments such as worming and flea treatments, an operating theatre for small-scale procedures such as spaying and X-rays, a laboratory and a worming area.
All planned care and treatment would take place within the standard opening hours of the retail store and there would be no separate entrance or exit points for Vets4Pets customers.
A covering letter submitted by property agent Savills (UK) Ltd to Chesterfield Borough Council states that the proposed addition would reduce any cost impact in the event of any future flooding.