Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed addition would include five consulting rooms where animals receive preventative medicine and treatments such as worming and flea treatments, an operating theatre for small-scale procedures such as spaying and X-rays, a laboratory and a worming area.

All planned care and treatment would take place within the standard opening hours of the retail store and there would be no separate entrance or exit points for Vets4Pets customers.