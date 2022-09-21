Chesterfield Stand up to Racism group hold vigil for Chris Kaba

It follows the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old unarmed black man, Chris Kaba , by a Met officer, who has since been suspended from duty, on September 5.

Jeannie Robinson Secretary of Chesterfield Stand up to Racism said: “At short notice a good number of people came together to share their anger at this ongoing issue. During the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, we held many vigils and 'took the knee in Chesterfield'. Alongside the African Caribbean Community Association we will continue to offer support and solidarity to the family of Chris Kaba.”