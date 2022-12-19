Chesterfield sports clubs join together to bring festive cheer to families

The Football and Cricket Clubs have both driven a project to provide Christmas hampers for 500 families in the Chesterfield Borough Council area.

Many of the families have collected their hampers and others have had theirs delivered to their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hampers contain essential items such as potatoes, milk, fruit and vegetables, household items like soap and washing powder plus biscuits and toys.

Members of the Hampers team in front of the Queen's Park pavilion. Left to right: Jayne Bacon (Chief Operating Officer, CFC Community Trust), Darren Parkinson (Business Development Manager, Community Trust), Esther Maxey (volunteer), Carl Cappellano (volunteer), Glyn Simmonds (Finance Officer, Community Trust), Becks White (Hamper Project Manager), Keith Jackson (Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Community Trust), Faith Conder (volunteer), Nigel Mallender (Cricket Club chairman) and Andrea Parkinson (Wellbeing Manager, Community Trust)

Families receiving them have been nominated by schools and have children who receive free school meals.

Jayne Bacon, Chief Operating Officer of the Football Club's Community Trust, said that the hampers were funded by the Department of Education's Holiday Activity Food Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was set up two years ago as a result of the Covid lockdowns to provide cover during holiday periods for the children of families receiving free school meals.

Jayne added: "The Trust offer Camp Inspire to children where we provide a hot meal, two hours of physical activity, nutrition and enrichment sessions and lots of fun with friends in the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to have also been able to bid for Christmas hampers.

"We put in a bid for 500 hampers through StreetGames, who manage the scheme in Derbyshire for the County Council, and we were successful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, led by the Trust's Becks White, needed a venue where the hampers could be put together, stored and collected.

The Trust approached Chesterfield Cricket Club who were happy for the Queen's Park pavilion to be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Nigel Mallender said: "Chesterfield Cricket Club is a community club and this is the kind of initiative that is right at the heart of the community.

"It is a tough time for so many families at the moment and I am really glad we have been able to assist in some small way with such a worthwhile initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A big well done to Jayne, Becks and the Trust team."

Jayne said: "Becks has been responsible for ordering the food, arranging the staff, volunteers and co ordinating all the deliveries and collections to create a truly magical hamper."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been helped by Trust staff, members of the Football Club's academy and students on their holiday break.