Chesterfield sponsored swim raises more than £7,000
Around 120 children who take part in swimming lessons at Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre took part in the sponsored swim in October which was raising money for Parkinsons UK and Ashgate Hospice.
Every child in the swimming programme was invited and they all set their own target distances for the swim. In just 12 hours the swimming instructors swam around 42 miles which is the same distance as swimming across the English Channel to France and back to England
The money will be shared between Parkinsons UK and Ashgate Hospice, the hospice was selected in memory of beloved swimming teacher Rachel Pye who sadly passed away earlier this year.
Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I want to thank everyone who organised and participated in the sponsored swim, they raised an incredible amount of money.”