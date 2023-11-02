A sponsored swim at Queen’s Parks Sports Centre has raised £7,543 which will be shared between two charities.

Around 120 children who take part in swimming lessons at Queen’s Park Sports Centre and the Healthy Living Centre took part in the sponsored swim in October which was raising money for Parkinsons UK and Ashgate Hospice.

Every child in the swimming programme was invited and they all set their own target distances for the swim. In just 12 hours the swimming instructors swam around 42 miles which is the same distance as swimming across the English Channel to France and back to England

The money will be shared between Parkinsons UK and Ashgate Hospice, the hospice was selected in memory of beloved swimming teacher Rachel Pye who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Swimming instructors, swimmers and representatives from the charities outside Queen's Park Sports Centre