Lance Corporal Fraser Gee, 25, was awarded the honour in the latest Armed Forces Operational Awards. Fraser was born in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and attended Ashover Primary School and later Highfields Secondary School. He enlisted in the British Army in 2016 – serving as a Reconnaissance Troop Warrior Gunner with the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) for six years.

He is now retired, and received the non-operational honour in recognition of the actions he undertook when first on the scene at a multi-vehicle road traffic accident.

Describing the incident, Fraser said: “I was about twenty minutes from my place when in my rear-view mirror, I saw a cloud of dust and heard an almighty bang. I immediately stopped and ran back to see what had happened. I was met by the sight of two vehicles, one on top of the other, both in a ditch with flames billowing from them and black smoke everywhere.

Retired Lance Cpl Fraser Gee was recognised for his bravery in responding to the incident.

Alone in the countryside and miles from anywhere, Fraser had to act quickly. He said: “There were two people in the first car and they seemed okay. Then I saw the second vehicle which was crushed, almost beyond recognition underneath it, and saw that there was someone inside it.

“I tried to get the drivers’ door open but couldn’t as the heat was so immense. I then tried to smash the boot open but again, no joy. After what seemed like an eternity I and another person who had arrived on scene managed to open the passenger door and extract the casualty who was by now in a very bad way.”

Fraser then had to carry the casualty away from the wreckage, before helping to provide treatment before the emergency services arrived.

He said: “I was running on pure adrenaline. I was pretty shaken up too. I remember this nice old lady gave me some baby wipes so that I could clean myself up. I remember I got home and just went to bed. It was only the next day when I spoke to my parents about what had happened that it began to sink in.

“I didn’t have time to think about my own safety. Your brain doesn’t comprehend what has happened. I just needed to act and make sure the guy was alright. That was the only thing on my mind.

“I was the only one there for a long time and I guess the training I’d been given in the Army kicked in that night, but I imagine it is something anyone would do.

The Queen's Commendation for Bravery is one of the United Kingdom’s awards, granted for bravery entailing risk to life and meriting national recognition. The award is open to both civilians in peacetime conditions and to all ranks of the British Armed Forces for actions not in the presence of an enemy. It is denoted by a silver spray of laurel leaves.

