Chesterfield singer-songwriter's music is a hit with Trainspotting and The Full Monty star Robert Carlyle

Aaron Brown, who records under the name Aza Brown, was overjoyed to see celebrity actor Robert Carlyle bigging up his new single “Afterthought”.

Robert, who played Begbie in Trainspotting and Gaz in The Full Monty, wrote on Twitter: “Top tune from a hugely talented singer songwriter.”

Aaron said: “I was really surprised when I saw the Twitter post – I don't actually use it that much so it'd already been up there a couple of days when I logged in, and all the comments underneath were lovely. I've got lots of new followers and the Spotify streams have hugely increased as a result too. I'm really grateful for his kind words.

Aaron Brown will release his new album on his 50th birthday on July 8.

"He's the first celebrity actor who's commented on my music, although Rik (Makerem) from Emmerdale saw Robert's tweet and commented since!”

“Afterthought” is the seventh single from Aaron’s forthcoming album “Exennial”. He said: “I went to Mexico in the winter to shoot a video for it, as it has a bit of a Latino sound to it, but a lot of magazines reviewing it have said it sounds like it could be from a James Bond movie.”

Aaron’s new album will be released on July 8 to coincide with his 50th birthday. “Exennial” will be available from Tall Bird Records in Chesterfield.