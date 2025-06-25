The finalists for the third edition of the Let’s Celebrate Towns award have been revealed and Chesterfield has been shortlisted for the Circularity Champion award, following a nomination from local MP, Toby Perkins.

The Circularity award celebrates towns that have successfully encouraged circular economy initiatives such as reducing waste, recycling, reusing materials, and optimising resource use, thereby fostering sustainable business and community practices.

Toby Perkins said, “I am delighted that Chesterfield has been shortlisted for this award and is being recognised for our local efforts. The Chesterfield community has wholeheartedly embraced the principles of the circular economy. It’s a cause that residents care deeply about, with many regularly contacting me to express their support for local initiatives.

Let’s Celebrate Towns – run by Visa and supported by the British Retail Consortium – is a nationwide showcase, celebrating the hundreds of towns across the UK that are helping businesses and communities to thrive. This is the third year of the awards.

Toby at the Repair Café

Chesterfield has been shortlisted due to work being done locally to reduce waste and increase reusing and recycling. If Chesterfield wins the award, they will receive £20,000 to put towards a community project.

Chesterfield Borough Council has played a key role in championing the circular economy by supporting grassroots organisations through the local community grants. One fantastic example is Transition Chesterfield, which received a grant to establish an Eco Hub. This dedicated space encourages residents to adopt more sustainable practices and deepen their understanding of the circular economy through workshops, events and talks.

Transition Chesterfield also run a local Repair Café, a volunteer-led initiative that encourages people to engage with the circular economy. Held on the third Saturday of each month, the café offers a welcoming space where community members can come together to learn, share skills, and gain confidence in repairing broken items. By helping people fix rather than throw away, the Repair Café not only strengthens local community bonds but also plays an important role in reducing waste, particularly electronic waste, which is notoriously difficult to recycle.

Another example of a community driven effort that encourages circular economy principles, whilst supporting sustainable business is Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar. This allows local artists and crafters to come together to buy and sell surplus materials from across the local area. This creates a culture of reuse and collaboration across the local area and prevents fabric waste, which is an issue globally.

Let's Celebrate Towns logo

The award winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the House of Lords on the 16th of July.

Toby added, “I think Chesterfield really deserves this award and have my fingers crossed. Whatever happens, I know that we will continue to be champions for reusing and recycling.”