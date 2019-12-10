Chesterfield shoppers urged to hit the high street this Christmas

People are being encouraged to shop on the high street this Christmas to support the local economy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Throughout the year everyone enjoys the convenience of using the internet to meet their shopping needs.

But, as consumer spend starts rising in the run up to Christmas, Chesterfield Borough Council has launched a Shop Local campaign to encourage local people to buy their Christmas food and gifts from the market, market hall and from local retailers.

By doing this they will be supporting Chesterfield based businesses and will be travelling less so in turn will be having a positive impact on the environment.

The council’s campaign includes promoting shopping locally through its social media channels, raising awareness of shopping locally through advertising with Peak FM and the distribution of reusable shopping bags through local traders in the market and market hall, and at the recent Christmas lights switch on event.

Although there are a limited number of reusable bags available, shoppers can pick up their free ‘shop local’ bag from many local indoor and outdoor market traders this Christmas over forthcoming weeks.

It is hoped that these bags will then continue to be used, instead of plastic bags, during the months ahead.

Ian Waller, assistant director for health and wellbeing at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Our local retailers have a great offer of food and gifts, so we are hoping to encourage more people to take advantage of what is available in Chesterfield.

“By shopping locally, we can all reduce the number of miles we drive at the same time as supporting local businesses.

“As a borough we can all help to make a difference to support our town, reduce the amount of waste we have this Christmas, reuse items where possible and recycle.

“We hope residents will support our campaign and visit Chesterfield to shop local.”

Chesterfield Borough Council declared a climate emergency earlier this year and since this time a working group, made up of local volunteers, has been formed to explore how both the council and borough can work towards becoming carbon neutral.