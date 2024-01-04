Chesterfield shopper thanks Good Samaritan who handed in purse full of Christmas money left in a trolley

A grateful shopper has praised the honesty of a Good Samaritan who handed in a purse that she had left behind in a store in Chesterfield town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dorothy Roberts, 68, of Newbold put her purse in a trolley at Iceland on Steeplegate after paying for her shopping on Friday, December 29. She said: “All the money that I got for Christmas was in it – around £150 – and my house key. My life was in that purse.

"After leaving Iceland I walked up to Lloyds bank, rummaged around in my bag looking for my purse but couldn’t find it and realised where I had left it. How I didn’t have a heart attack, I don’t know. I did my best to walk back to the shop but my legs had turned to jelly because of the shock I was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I eventually got there I found that somebody had handed in the purse; I was in such a state that I never thought to ask whether it was a man or a woman who found it. A huge thank-you to the kind and lovely person – I hope they read this because I am so grateful.

A Good Samaritan has been praised for handing in a purse which was left in a trolley at Iceland store on Steeplegate, Chesterfield.

"The staff at Iceland were good to me, they gave me a chair and some water because I was in a right mess. I couldn’t ring anyone because I’d left my phone at home.”