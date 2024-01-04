Chesterfield shopper thanks Good Samaritan who handed in purse full of Christmas money left in a trolley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dorothy Roberts, 68, of Newbold put her purse in a trolley at Iceland on Steeplegate after paying for her shopping on Friday, December 29. She said: “All the money that I got for Christmas was in it – around £150 – and my house key. My life was in that purse.
"After leaving Iceland I walked up to Lloyds bank, rummaged around in my bag looking for my purse but couldn’t find it and realised where I had left it. How I didn’t have a heart attack, I don’t know. I did my best to walk back to the shop but my legs had turned to jelly because of the shock I was in.
"When I eventually got there I found that somebody had handed in the purse; I was in such a state that I never thought to ask whether it was a man or a woman who found it. A huge thank-you to the kind and lovely person – I hope they read this because I am so grateful.
"The staff at Iceland were good to me, they gave me a chair and some water because I was in a right mess. I couldn’t ring anyone because I’d left my phone at home.”
Do you know the honest person who came to Dorothy’s rescue? If so, email: [email protected] or call 0780 3505734.