Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shop premises near Chesterfield town centre are poised for expansion under a planning application.

Akeeban Ambikaipakan has applied for permission to add an extension to the back of 2 Foljambe Road where signs for a Premier convenience shop selling milk, bread and groceries are displayed at the front of the building.