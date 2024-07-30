Chesterfield shop developer seeks planning consent for extension
Shop premises near Chesterfield town centre are poised for expansion under a planning application.
Akeeban Ambikaipakan has applied for permission to add an extension to the back of 2 Foljambe Road where signs for a Premier convenience shop selling milk, bread and groceries are displayed at the front of the building.
Mr Ambikaipakan’s application to Chesterfield Borough Council also seeks consent to convert vacant dental laboratories on the upper floor into a two-bedroom flat and provision of an additional refrigeration condensing unit.
