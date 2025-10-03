A woman with 14 years’ experience in the sex shop industry has saved the only adult store in Chesterfield from closure.

Mel Treweek has taken over the reins of the former OMG Adult World shop and rebranded it Smoke & Mirrors. She said: “I am very excited. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me because I’m still very passionate about my job. I really didn’t want the shop to go.”

As manager of the shop, which opened on Knifesmithgate in February 2022, she feared for its future when her bosses cut the opening hours. Mel said: “My bosses came to me and said that it wasn’t cost-effective to keep it open all week. They dropped the Wednesday off because that was half a day anyway in Chesterfield, then they were going to shut me on a Thursday too. Then they said: ‘Can you get the funds together to take it on yourself?’ They were going to shut the shop and just pay the tenancy.

"I saved it. Now it’s my shop, I’ve got the freedom to get anything that anybody wants. I’ve got a lot more stock. The big sellers are lingerie, bondage equipment like handcuffs and whips, and adult toys.”

It’s not been all plain sailing, however. Mel’s vision for the shop’s exterior sign didn’t find favour with the borough council’s licensing authority. She said: “I’d like to have had S&M on it but because they know it stands for sado masochism as well, they wouldn’t let me!”

Mel had previous experience managing the Private Shop on Whittington Moor, whose closure sparked the relocation to the town centre. She’s determined to keep providing customers in the adult entertainment market with a service in a town where similar businesses have fallen by the wayside. Mel said: “I've outseen Pulse and Cocktail, I've outseen Ann Summers and I'm still here." Moving with the times, Mel has launched a Smoke & Mirrors website as well as Instagram and TikTok accounts. She said: “I’m trying to push it forward that way instead of being stuck in the past.”

But she’s the first to admit that some things are better viewed physically. “When you are buying things of a personal nature you can’t beat seeing them in person so you know if they are going to suit you or not,” she said.

Under the terms of her licence, Mel must ensure that visitors to her shop are at least 18 years old and is meticulous in checking their age.

Smoke & Mirrors is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.