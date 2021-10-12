Colonel John Wilson OBE DL, Vice Lord-Lieutenant Derbyshire, presents The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service to Maria Britland and Emma Kellett.

Our Vision Our Future has been presented with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The ceremony was conducted by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Colonel John Wilson, on Monday.

Our Vision Our Future was one of 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to be notified of the honour in 2020. Two representatives from the Chesterfield organisation would have attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2021 but due to Covid this was cancelled.

Maria Britland, who chairs the group, and Emma Kellet, the vice-chair, said: “Receiving the Queen’s Award was wonderful news, it makes us proud and means a lot to us. Having our work recognised makes us very happy and has given us much to smile about during this very difficult time.”

They expressed thanks to Julia Cook of Derbyshire Voluntary Action for nominating the group for the award, Simon Rose of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust Foundation and Toby Perkins MP for Chesterfield for their letters of support.

Tribute was also paid to the group’s funders, volunteers and members.

Our Vision Our Future, which was launched 28 years ago, is currently funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Derbyshire County Council.

Run by and for adults with learning disabilities, the group offers a safe place to meet three times a week at The Ragged School on Markham Road, Chesterfield. Members are encouraged and supported to use their skills and talents to get involved in valuable and worthwhile work.They volunteer their time to help and support each other and their community.

This is an essential circle of support for people who would otherwise have little choice or opportunity to socialise, access their community, meet and make friends or have relationships. Two weddings have been celebrated within the group.