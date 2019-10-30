Chesterfield secondary school named highest-performing across Derbyshire for student progress

A Chesterfield secondary school has been named the highest-performing across Derbyshire for student progress.

Parkside Community School’s Progress 8 score of +0.58, which is calculated by results achieved at the end of Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 4, is the highest of 91 Derbyshire secondary schools and in the top six per cent nationally.

The score is based on results in up to eight qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications, and three others.

Parkside headteacher, Ben Riggott, said: “On GCSE results day it was clear from the joy on the faces of students, staff and parents that the school had performed very well.

“The outcomes achieved last year reflect the ambition, hard work and resilience of the school community over time and are entirely deserved.

“The results themselves only tell part of the story, though.

“Our greatest achievement will always be the qualities of the young people that progress from Parkside and go on to make a positive difference in the world.”

He added: “Whilst we are rightly proud of what we have achieved, we are humble before the challenge to continue to improve in all that we do in order to provide the very best standard of education for all. Our ongoing work to develop our curriculum and further improve the quality of the care and support we provide for children and their families will be at the heart of this.”