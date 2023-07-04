News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Scout troop seeks planning permission to extend hut

A Scout troop in Chesterfield is aiming for a bigger hut to house welfare facilities.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:02 BST

The 2nd Brampton Scouts has applied to the borough’s planning authority for permission to add an extension which would contain a kitchenette, bathroom and meeting room.Their application for the rear of 8 Brookfield Avenue shows that the single storey extension would be clad in stained timber to complement the existing hut and have a flat roof and metal doors.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s decision on the plan is pending.

2nd Brampton Scouts are bidding for planning permission to extend their hut at the rear of 8 Brookfield Avenue, Chesterfield.2nd Brampton Scouts are bidding for planning permission to extend their hut at the rear of 8 Brookfield Avenue, Chesterfield.
