Chesterfield Scout troop seeks planning permission to extend hut
A Scout troop in Chesterfield is aiming for a bigger hut to house welfare facilities.
The 2nd Brampton Scouts has applied to the borough’s planning authority for permission to add an extension which would contain a kitchenette, bathroom and meeting room.Their application for the rear of 8 Brookfield Avenue shows that the single storey extension would be clad in stained timber to complement the existing hut and have a flat roof and metal doors.
Chesterfield Borough Council’s decision on the plan is pending.