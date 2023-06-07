The second Brampton scout group buried the time capsule, which contained newspapers, facts about themselves, letters to their future selves and handmade crafts, at Walton Peaks in Chesterfield.

The group hopes to capture a snapshot of what life is like in 2023. It will remain hidden until it is opened in 2123.

A post and sign, provided by Countryside Partnerships, was planted to mark the spot reading 'Walton Peaks Time Capsule. Buried here May 2023 by the second Brampton Scout Group and Countryside Partnerships, to celebrate the new development. To be opened May 2123'.

Beavers and cubs from the Second Brampton Scout group were invited, by Walton Peaks housing development, to fill and bury a time capsule. In the picture Cubs, Beavers, Bik Hughes-Jones asst beaver leader, David Tinlsy sales consultant Linden Homes and Jess Sidwell marketing manager Linden Homes.

Bik Hughes-Jones, Associate Beaver Leader, said: "Many went to the effort of making personalised items for the people of the future to discover and they had a great time at the burial ceremony - it's not every day they get to wear a hard hat and stomp mud into the deepest hole they've ever seen! I only wish I could be around in 100 years’ time when they open the capsule!”

Anneka Jones, Social Value Coordinator at Countryside Partnerships, said: “We were thrilled to partner with the Second Brampton Scouts to bury a time capsule at Walton Peaks. We all had a lovely afternoon burying the capsule and toasting the celebration with snacks, juice and Nosecco!”

Tom Snowdon and Maggie Kellman, ward Councillors for Walton at Chesterfield Borough Council, were also invited to the event.

Bik Hughes-Jones, Associate Beaver Leader, said that the beavers and cubs haven't been involved in anything like this before and thoroughly enjoyed the whole process from planning to burial.