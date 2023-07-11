News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield school team crowned winners of Edge Hill University’s national Maths Challenge

Eighty-five teams from across the country entered a competition with only 12 teams making it through to the grand final, held at the University’s Ormskirk campus on Tuesday, July 4.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

The winning ‘Pythagoras Prospects’ team from Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield was comprised of maths whizzes Toby Barnett, George Reddish, Felix Cooke, Benjamin Rowbottom and Harry Collins.

The Year Nine students embraced a series of maths challenges by answering tough questions which were designed to develop their creativity, decision-making and subject knowledge, with all finalists presenting their solutions to a panel of expert judges at Edge Hill University.

Second and third place went to Cantell School in Southampton and Penwortham Priory in Lancashire, respectively with the first-place winners from Brookfield receiving a £50 Amazon voucher each, a maths book and a certificate.

Emma Treves, Teacher of Maths at Brookfield Community School, said: “Each member of the team rose to the challenge of exploring challenging and unfamiliar Maths beyond their curriculum, they were dedicated throughout and supported each other. It has been a privilege and pleasure to see them thrive. Everyone at Brookfield is very proud of their achievement.”

The success comes after a ‘good’ Ofsted report that praised Brookfield Community School in all areas in June. On teaching and the curriculum, inspectors recognised that teachers had ‘secure subject knowledge’ and leaders had ‘high expectations of what pupils can achieve, including pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.’ The school curriculum was described as ‘ambitious and well-sequenced’ with curriculum plans detailing what pupils will learn and when.

