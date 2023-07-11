Chesterfield school team crowned winners of Edge Hill University’s national Maths Challenge

The winning ‘Pythagoras Prospects’ team from Brookfield Community School in Chesterfield was comprised of maths whizzes Toby Barnett, George Reddish, Felix Cooke, Benjamin Rowbottom and Harry Collins.

The Year Nine students embraced a series of maths challenges by answering tough questions which were designed to develop their creativity, decision-making and subject knowledge, with all finalists presenting their solutions to a panel of expert judges at Edge Hill University.

Second and third place went to Cantell School in Southampton and Penwortham Priory in Lancashire, respectively with the first-place winners from Brookfield receiving a £50 Amazon voucher each, a maths book and a certificate.

Emma Treves, Teacher of Maths at Brookfield Community School, said: “Each member of the team rose to the challenge of exploring challenging and unfamiliar Maths beyond their curriculum, they were dedicated throughout and supported each other. It has been a privilege and pleasure to see them thrive. Everyone at Brookfield is very proud of their achievement.”