Chesterfield school staff sleep out to help earthquake disaster victims

Headteacher Thomas Newton, along with sother members of staff and trustees from St Peter and St Paul school in Hady, slept out at school in a bid to raise urgently required funds for the Disasters Emergency Committe, which is working with local partners to ensure people have food and clean water.

The series of devastating earthquakes hit southern Turkey and north-west Syria earlier this month killing 41,00 people and injuring many more; leaving an estimated 17 million people displaced by this catastrophe with a significant number of them in urgent need of shelter, food and medical aid.

After setting an initial target of £500, through the generosity of the St Peter and St Paul community, they have managed to raise £1,710 so far and rising.