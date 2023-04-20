Chesterfield school ‘showing deep sense of warmth and care’ is ‘working extremely hard’ following Ofsted inspection

Henry Bradley Nursery and Infant School on Princess Street, Brimington, has recently undergone an ‘ungraded’ Ofsted inspection.

Ungraded inspections are carried out at schools rated as ‘good’ once every four years to confirm that it remains good.

The report published at the end of March said that there has been no change to the overall judgement of ‘good’ following the ungraded inspection.

However, inspectors felt that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded inspection was carried out now. The next inspection will therefore be a graded inspection.

The report said that leaders, governors and staff are committed to pupils and their families. One parent said there is ‘a positive feel around school, parents and children get a friendly welcome on arriving and leaving.’

Inspectors concluded that all those who work in the school show a ‘deep sense of warmth and care towards pupils’.

The report said: “Not all subjects are as well developed as early reading. For example, in mathematics and music, teachers are not as adept at identifying the next steps in pupils’ learning. Teachers are clear about what they want pupils to learn. However, they do not always take into account gaps in pupils’ knowledge.

"Teachers’ understanding of what pupils know and do not know is not consistently accurate. Their assessment of subjects other than phonics is not well enough developed.”

Following the report, Headteacher Tracy O'Malley, said: "I am pleased to say that Ofsted could see that there had been a lot of positive changes in the school and how the school had moved forward.

“The inspector acknowledged all of the hard work that had gone into the different areas of the curriculum with many strengths observed.

“However, the inspector made it very clear that he felt that the school was in a transition period and that he had arrived a year too early.