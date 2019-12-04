Chesterfield school rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Pupils and staff at a Chesterfield school are celebrating after being rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Holly House School, on Church Street North, Old Whittington, and published their report this week.

Holly House School in Old Whittington has been labelled as 'outstanding'.

The community special school for children who have social, emotional and mental health difficulties was rated ‘outstanding’ overall.

MORE: Tragic Chesterfield teen inquest

Lead inspector Judith Longden said in her report: “The residential special school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good.

“The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.”

The school, which provides education for 43 pupils aged seven to 14, was also praised for the quality of its teaching.

MORE: Derbyshire parents fear for children's safety after funding is withdrawn for school crossing patrols

Inspectors said: “Staff clearly understand the needs of each individual child and tailor the extended day activities and residential experience accordingly.

“They set aspirational targets for each child, in consultation with them. The standard of individualised care is excellent.”

Staff were also given the thumbs up for their ability to help and protect children.

“Staff have an excellent understanding of the individual risks and vulnerability of each child,” the report says.

“Staff are not risk-adverse, and excellent management of risk ensures that children still enjoy a range of activities, holidays and exciting experiences.

“Staff provide clear instructions and safety briefings to children prior to activities. This means that the children understand how to keep themselves safe.”

It added: “Bullying is not an issue. Children understand how to be kind to one another and demonstrate a great deal of care and warmth towards each other.

“Any potential issues and fall-outs between children are managed quickly and effectively by staff.”

There was also plenty of praise for the management team at the school.

“The residential team is led by an excellent and experienced head of residential, ably supported by an equally experienced and excellent deputy,” the report said.

“Staff say that they feel supported by the managers, in their work and in any personal concerns.”