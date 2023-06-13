The council issued a comment following an incident which happened on Tuesday, June 6, at the school, when kitchen staff alerted school authorities of issues with the boiler.

A source, who wishes to stay anonymous, told the Derbyshire Times that engineers called by the school found a gas boiler in their kitchen had been leaking carbon monoxide for two months.

The gas was turned off and kitchen staff ordered to Chesterfield Royal Hospital for tests where the doctor confirmed they were exposed to carbon monoxide.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 6, at Highfield Hall Primary School in Newbold, Chesterfield, when the kitchen staff alerted school authorities of issues with the boiler.

This morning Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Keeping staff and pupils safe in our schools is a top priority for us and we have been working closely with the school following the issues concerning a faulty kitchen boiler, to investigate and understand what has happened.

“Three catering staff employed by the council were checked over in A&E after saying they felt unwell. We are reassured by the school that pupils were not put at risk at any point.

“The school is currently sourcing a replacement boiler and when this is done the kitchen will reopen. Until then, our school catering staff are ensuring that meals are delivered to the school that are being prepared off-site.”

Dr Mike Bywaters, headteacher at Highfield Hall Primary School, said: “We were made aware by kitchen staff on June 6 that the boiler in the kitchen was not working. We immediately contacted a heating engineer who attended school on the same day. He assessed the boiler and recommended that it be replaced, and turned off the gas at that point as a precaution.

"At no point were any children at risk and the situation was resolved as quickly as possible.

"Three members of the catering staff, employed by the county council, attended A&E to be checked. Due to the boiler being turned off, the children have had cold meals prepared and we are liaising with the county council catering service to try to arrange hot meals to be prepared off site and brought in.