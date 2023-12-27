Chesterfield Santa Fun Run and Walk for Ashgate Hospice is captured in 30 fantastic photos
The Santa Fun Run and Walk in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield on Christmas Eve attracted 720 participants - the largest number for the annual event since the Covid outbreak.
Participants aged from seven months to 73 years were drawn from all over the UK – as was a good sport from Heemstede in the Netherlands.
A 5km route involved four laps of the outer part of the park, while a 1,500m course aimed at children covered 3.5 laps of the cricket pitch.
Jack Wood, deputy director of income generation at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “It's incredibly inspiring to see a sea of Santa-themed runners setting off and raising much-needed funds for Ashgate Hospice. The money raised will allow us to continue to be there for our patients and their loved ones when it matters most. I want to thank everyone who got involved and gave up their time so close to Christmas to do something amazing like this."
Photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the fun of the non-competitive fixture which is organised by Cannon Events.