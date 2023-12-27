Families wore Santa outfits and running shoes as they pounded the beat to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

The Santa Fun Run and Walk in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield on Christmas Eve attracted 720 participants - the largest number for the annual event since the Covid outbreak.

Participants aged from seven months to 73 years were drawn from all over the UK – as was a good sport from Heemstede in the Netherlands.

A 5km route involved four laps of the outer part of the park, while a 1,500m course aimed at children covered 3.5 laps of the cricket pitch.

Jack Wood, deputy director of income generation at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “It's incredibly inspiring to see a sea of Santa-themed runners setting off and raising much-needed funds for Ashgate Hospice. The money raised will allow us to continue to be there for our patients and their loved ones when it matters most. I want to thank everyone who got involved and gave up their time so close to Christmas to do something amazing like this."

Photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the fun of the non-competitive fixture which is organised by Cannon Events.

1 . Santa Fun Run and Walk 2023 Scenes from the colourful fundraiser in aid of Ashgate Hospice at Queen's Park, Chesterfield on Christmas Eve. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

2 . Santa Fun Run and Walk 2023 Ready for the off.... Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales

3 . Santa Fun Run and Walk 2023 Dressed for the occasion. Photo: Nick Rhodes Photo Sales