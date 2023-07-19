Chesterfield salon picks up Best Tanning Salon 2023 in Derbyshire at English Business Awards

KoKo Tanning in Chesterfield win the Best Tanning Salon in Derbyshire award at the English Business Awards

Ross Frisby, owner of KoKo Tanning, and his partner Lennie Carter said: “Winning the award means so much to us and we have a few more things to introduce this year to KoKo that will offer an even better customer experience.” they went on to thank Ross’s parents Steve and Tracy, as well as their staff member Nichola.

Koko Tanning Chesterfield's journey has been one of resilience and growth. After opening on March 14, 2020, the salon faced immediate challenges when the world went into lockdown just eight days later. Despite the setback, they persevered and, almost a year later, reopened to overwhelming demand.

