Chesterfield salon named as finalist in four categories of UK Hair and Beauty Awards
The Hairloft Hairdressing on Knifesmithgate will represent the town after being shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Business owner Beckie Blore is up for Stylist of the Year, her niece Grace Lowe is up for Apprentice of the Year and the five-strong team are up for Salon of the Year and Best Blonde Salon of the Year.
Their success follows The Hairloft Hairdressing winning Best New Salon for the East Midlands at the awards in 2023. Beckie said: “We had such a lovely time last year being around lots of people from the industry so we decided that we were going to put ourselves forward for some more awards this year. I'm surprised that we've got placed in all four categories that we entered.
“We're proud to be doing so well and to put our name out there in our town. When you’re doing a job you love, it’s nice to get the recognition; it’s boosted everybody’s self-esteem. They are a fantastic team to work with.”
Beckie will attend the red carpet ceremony with her 18-year-old niece Grace and another member of the team, Samantha Scaysbrook, in Birmingham on June 1 when the category winners will be announced together with the official national top 50.
"To be finalists and get the recognition in our industry is amazing….we’re looking forward to mixing with some of the best in the UK and if we were to get placed that would just be the icing on the cake,” said Beckie.
The Hairloft Hairdressing offers full colouring and cutting, hair extensions, keratin smoothing systems and men’s hairdressing and has built up a client base running into hundreds.
Beckie has a wealth of experience in Chesterfield town centre salons. She trained at Hebe Hairdressing, worked at Utopia and became co-owner of Identity Hair and Beauty before deciding that she wanted to run a salon on her own. More than three years ago she launched The Hairloft Hairdressing after transforming an empty attic loft room that many years ago had been a hairdresser’s premises.
