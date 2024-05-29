Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at a Chesterfield hair salon are overjoyed at being named finalists in four categories of a top competition.

The Hairloft Hairdressing on Knifesmithgate will represent the town after being shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Business owner Beckie Blore is up for Stylist of the Year, her niece Grace Lowe is up for Apprentice of the Year and the five-strong team are up for Salon of the Year and Best Blonde Salon of the Year.

Their success follows The Hairloft Hairdressing winning Best New Salon for the East Midlands at the awards in 2023. Beckie said: “We had such a lovely time last year being around lots of people from the industry so we decided that we were going to put ourselves forward for some more awards this year. I'm surprised that we've got placed in all four categories that we entered.

Business owner Beckie Blore (centre) with Grace Lowe, Sarah Randell, Rosie Howard and Samantha Scaysbrook who work at The Hairloft Hairdressing on Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.

“We're proud to be doing so well and to put our name out there in our town. When you’re doing a job you love, it’s nice to get the recognition; it’s boosted everybody’s self-esteem. They are a fantastic team to work with.”

Beckie will attend the red carpet ceremony with her 18-year-old niece Grace and another member of the team, Samantha Scaysbrook, in Birmingham on June 1 when the category winners will be announced together with the official national top 50.

"To be finalists and get the recognition in our industry is amazing….we’re looking forward to mixing with some of the best in the UK and if we were to get placed that would just be the icing on the cake,” said Beckie.

The Hairloft Hairdressing offers full colouring and cutting, hair extensions, keratin smoothing systems and men’s hairdressing and has built up a client base running into hundreds.

The team from Chesterfield salon The Hairloft Hairdressing at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony last year.