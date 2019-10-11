Chesterfield’s tourism economy is on the increase, figures show

Chesterfield has seen a spike in its visitor economy in the last year, new figures have revealed.

Global Tourism Solutions said that tourism in and around the town accounted for £184.1 million in 2018 – an increase of 5.1 per cent on 2017.

Chesterfield is the place to be!

Each year, Chesterfield sees 3.7 million visitors.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are all aware that Chesterfield is a wonderful place to visit and it seems the secret is out.

READ MORE: CELEBRITY CHEF TO HOST SEVENTH FOOD AND DRINK AWARDS

“The visitor economy is important for Chesterfield, with so many visitors coming to see our attractions, staying in our hotels, eating in restaurants and cafés and spending in our shops and businesses.”

As well as the world-famous Crooked Spire, Chesterfield is also home to popular attractions including Chesterfield Museum, Revolution House, the Pomegranate and Winding Wheel Theatres and award-winning parks including Queen’s Park, all owned and operated by Chesterfield Borough Council.

In addition there is Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre, Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.

A planning application has recently been submitted by David Lloyd for Adrenaline World, a visitor attraction at the Peak Resort development at Unstone.

READ MORE: HOW THE ‘FIVERFEST’ IS HELPING INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES IN BOLSOVER SHINE