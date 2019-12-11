Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire wrongly immortalised on coin

Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire has been commemorated – on a special coin.

However, it was incorrectly identified as “The Twisted Spire” – leading to an apology from the company.

The Twisted Spire coin has now been removed from sale.

The Commemorative Coin Company will now be donating the £300 profits from the incorrect coin, which was on sale for roughly a week, to Ashgate Hospicecare.

Mark Walker, owner of the Commemorative Coin Company, said: “We want to put this right. 150 of the items had been produced and on sale for roughly a week. We will in no way profit from this and we will donate all profits to Ashgate Hospicecare.”

He added: “It was always our intention to call it the Crooked Spire, but a miscommunication with the factory has resulted in the error.

“We would also like to assure the local residents that the correct edition will be produced. We would also like to donate 50 of the correct editions to the charity.”

The new artwork.

Mark said the mistake had caused upset to residents of Chesterfield and beyond and a stir on social media.

Some 150 of the 50 pence-style, silver commemoratives – to be a coin technically there needs to be a monetary amount on display – have been minted, and they had been available for about a week, priced £8.99, although they have since been withdrawn from sale.

A correct version of the Church of St Mary and All Saints, labelled Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire is now in production.

The famous spire of Chesterfield Parish Church is featured as one of five “Great British Landmarks” in a new series of commemoratives from the firm – with plans for another five each year until a collection of 20 is available.

Other landmarks now available include Snowdon Mountain Railway, the Houses of Parliament, Stonehenge and the Forth Rail Bridge, close to the company’s Edinburgh base.

Mr Walker said: “We were looking for different places around the UK. The Crooked Spire is historic. It is a great British landmark, one of a kind and people do recognise it.”

In a statement on its website – thecommemorativecoincompany.com – the firm says: “All of our items are sold purely as commemoratives and should not be confused with UK legal tender.”