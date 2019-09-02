Chesterfield's Aldi store gets a fresh new look- here's what's changed at the store

Aldi is set to reveal a 'fresh new look' for its Chesterfield store when it re-opens to customers this week.

The store will re-open to customers on Thursday, September 12 at 8am- unveiling a more 'customer-focused' layout with wider aisles.

The store boasts a new layout and new features such as an improved Food to Go section.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to British meat and fish, as well Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a 'new and improved' Food to Go section at the front of the store.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 32 members from the area, and the refurbishment will create an additional job opportunity in a welcome boost to the town’s economy.

The store has a new 'customer-focused' layout.

Customers visiting the store can take advantage of Aldi’s Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

READ MORE: CHATSWORTH COUNTRY FAIR- IN PICTURES

During opening week the store will be offering official licensed products for the Rugby World Cup 2019, including men’s, ladies’ and kids’ tops, hoodies and fleeces from £8.99, rugby balls from £4.99 and water bottles from £3.99.

Aldi Store Manager, Matthew Crowder, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”

The store has also been crafted to be 'as efficient as possible 'to allow Aldi to continue to 'pass its low-operating costs onto customers in the form of low prices'.

The store, which has 88 car parking spaces, is located on Lockoford Road, Chesterfield, S41 7EW and will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 8.00am – 10.00pm

Sunday: 10.00am – 4.00pm

READ MORE: COULD YOU BE A SNOW WARDEN? DERBYSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL CALL ON RESIDENTS TO HELP CLEAR SNOW THIS WINTER

