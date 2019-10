People of all ages flocked to the free event, which saw a number of activities taking place throughout the town. Our photographer Brian Eyre has captured these images from today's event.

Chesterfield 1940s market. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield 1940s market. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Steph's Band. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Market stall holder Sarah Firth. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more