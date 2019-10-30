Chesterfield's 1940s market - all you need to know

Chesterfield is set to take a step back in time tomorrow (Thursday) as the town holds its annual 1940s market.

The event will see a variety of activities taking place across the town centre throughout the day.

One of the highlights will be a replica Spitfire which will be on display in New Square from 9am to 4pm.

READ MORE: Police warn of phishing email targeting Chesterfield residents

Here's the timings and all you need to know

New Square - opposite the Portland Hotel

A replica Spitfire will be on display from 9am to 4pm.

Singer Natasha Harper will also be performing from 10.35am to 10.55am and then again from 12.20pm to 12.40pm and 2pm to 2.20pm.

Market Place

There will be a display of classic cars as well as vintage fire engine and military vehicles from 10am to 4pm.

A mining display will also be held from 10am to 4pm.

A George Formby impersonator will provide entertainment from 10.15am-10.35am, and again from 12noon to 12.20pm and 1.30pm to 1.50pm.

An escape artist will be performing from 10.35am to 11am, 1pm to 1.25pm and 3pm to 3.25pm.

There will also be music from singer Sarah Eastwood from 11am-11.20am, 12.40pm to 1pm and 2.30pm to 2.50pm.

Market Square

The weekly flea market with traders in 1940s costumes will take place from 9am to 4pm, with the judging of the best dressed market trader by the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield taking place at 1pm. A prize giving will then take place at 3pm.

Steph's band will be performing outside the Crown and Cushion pub at 11.20am-11.45am, 1pm-1.25pm and 3pm-3.25pm.

Rykneld Square (outside the Visitor Information Centre)

Kalamazoo dance band will perform from 11am to 11.45am, 1pm to 1.45pm and 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre

Shoppers will be able to sing along to an Andrews Sisters tribute act at different times throughout the day, plus there will also be black and white movie characters in the centre from 11am to 4pm.

READ MORE: Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

Chesterfield Museum will be open as usual from 10am to 4pm where visitors can learn more about life down the pit in the Life as a Coal Miner event.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The 1940s event is one of the most popular in our events calendar. Each year we see hundreds of people come along to attend the event.

“Taking place at half-term, it is a great opportunity for families to learn more about the past and have fun at the same time.”

The event is one of a series of free events organised by Chesterfield Borough Council to make Chesterfield a thriving borough and improve the quality of life for local people.