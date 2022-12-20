Patrick, the three-legged Border Collie, has found a perfect home and is starting his young life all over again.

Saturn, a greyhound, and Matty, a terrier cross, are among the residents currently being looked after at the RSPCA’s centre on Spital Lane.

The five-year-old greyhound is a dog that has suffered deeply in his previous life but in spite of that is gentle, tender, attentive and adoring. Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA, said: “His past may have been suffering and misery, but his future might yet be happiness and contentment. Help us make this so.”

Twelve-year-old terrier cross Matty arrived at the centre as a stray in August this year so little is known about his history. A sweet boy who is affectionate and steady, Matty is looking for a home with children aged ten years and upwards and one with no smaller animals.

Charlie, the one-eyed cat, has found a forever home where he is much loved and safe.

If you would like to adopt either dog, visit the charity’s website at www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

Steph has also shared heart-warming success stories about two former rescue animals who have now settled into their forever homes.

Patrick, a two-month-old Border Collie arrived into the care of the RSPCA in August with injury to his front leg from an accident in the home he was in. Steph said: “The leg was in such a terrible state we had to rush him to have urgent surgery. Sadly the damage was so severe that the vet had no option but to amputate. After being looked after by our amazing and dedicated animal care staff he was on all three legs and bouncing around just like a puppy should be. Unsurprisingly Patrick received a lot of interest so finding him the perfect home was no trouble at all and now he gets to start his young life all over again and we couldn't be more proud.”

Charlie, a four-year-old cat was found by a member of the public as a stray with a terrible injury to his eye. He was taken to a vet who tried to treat the injury and had no option but to remove his eye. Steph said: “Whatever happened in Charlie’s past did not shape him at all, he was a chatterbox, affectionate and an all round softie loving all the fuss and attention he could get. The one eye only made him that more adorable. When visitors would arrive to visit our cats he would stand out by miles with his personality shining brighter than the rest. He has now found a home and is safe and loved very, very much.”

The RSPCA in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire rescues and rehabilitates more than 500 cats, dogs and rabbits every year. It costs £1,200 each day to keep the doors of the Spital Lane centre open.