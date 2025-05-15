An animal welfare worker at Chesterfield RSPCA’s shelter has shared a heart-tugging account of how four spaniel puppies were rescued from a life of squalor and placed in the care of the charity.

Richard Grainger said: “Over my thirteen years of working here, I’ve seen things and I’ve heard things. Dark, horrible things. Things that strike you like a punch to the gut. Things that lift you from your bed, bolt-upright, in the early hours of the morning, sucking the sweat from your brow. Situations and sufferings, deaths and decay. But few like this.

"Eighty-five dogs. In a single property.

"The extent of the squalor was made clear by the condition of the dogs who came to us. Coats thick and matted with faeces, sores and wounds on every extremity, eyes wide with mortal fear. Like Lazarus, they’d been lifted out of the darkness – but how would they cope with the light?

Workers at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter are caring for Melville, left and Bronte, who were rescued from a property where 85 dogs were living in squalor.

"Although this was an extreme example, I had seen similar situations before. I knew what to expect. I knew that bringing these dogs out of their shells would be a long, incremental process; of tentative steps forward and frequent, skittering steps back. “

Bronte was the only female among the 10-month-old pups. Richard said: “Brontë’s coat was knotted and hung with faeces, every hair had its own bauble of excreta, and beneath each was an accompanying sore. When she came to us, I expected fear and I expected confusion – what I didn’t expect was that, after just a couple of days, Brontë would begin to emerge from her chrysalis of caution and to spread her beautiful wings. Soon, she made her home upon our laps and our smiles were mirrored by her own.

"When we let her outside, she embraced it. She raced and she frolicked; she bounded and she played. We suspect that she had never known the outdoors previously and that now she was making up for lost time. She ran and she ran and she ran, not to get anywhere but for the thrill of it. Each time her perambulations brought her back to us, we were greeted with a delight that drew tears; a delight so pure, so free, that it banished all that had gone before. All that suffering, all that misery, released onto the wind like a sigh.”

Melville had been in the shelter just over a day when animal care assistant Richard slowly approached him, drawn by a tapping noise. It was the sound of Melville wagging his tail against the side of his plastic bed. Richard’s account, posted on the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA website, added: “I was reminded of the sound of two flints striking against one another, whose sparks enkindle an adoring flame; or like the synchronised beating of two hearts bound in love. After all he’d been through, all he wanted to do was play.

“The nearer I got, the faster the beating; his tail, my heart, who could tell anymore? He kissed me on the nose and never looked back.”

*Bronte and Melville are up for adoption. To register your interest or to find out more, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs