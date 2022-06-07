Chesterfield RSPCA seeks home for ‘incredibly special’ Cocker Spaniel Daisy

The 13-year-old pooch is described as having a loveliness which defies definition and a fondness for cuddles and attention.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch said: “Daisy is incredibly special. If you meet her you will understand – in fact, it’s the only way that you can.

"I can write and write but my words are as dust and ash caught in the wind compared to actually being with her. You must meet her. A loveliness such as she possesses defies simple definition, her tenderness is utterly extraordinary. When her eyes meet yours all will be made clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy has been described as 'incredibly special' with a fondness for cuddles

“For Daisy, people are the very beginning and end of her world. She would forgo food, water and air itself if it meant that a cuddle might last a second or so longer. Her space and your space are one and the same, an unoccupied lap is hers by right.

"She will look up at you, glassy eyes; wide, gummy smile. Before you know it, and without even intending to, your arms will have reached to lift her up, her chin will be resting upon your forearm, her body curled upon your lap, as if there’s no place in the world that she’d rather be.

“Yes, she is special. One-of-a-kind.”

Daisy is looking for a new home and is waiting to be loved

Due to her age, the branch is looking to find Daisy a loving home as soon as possible due to her age.

For more information or to apply for adoption visit https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/daisy-d2022024/.