Animal welfare workers at Chesterfield’s RSPCA have launched an urgent appeal to raise £6,500 for a new industrial washer after their current machine packed up.

The charity, which relies on public donations to stay afloat, is struggling to afford a replacement and have set up a JustGiving appeal.

Rachel Gray, manager at the Chesterfield branch, said: “Every day we use dozens of towels and blankets to keep our animals clean, warm and dry. With all the muddy paws and furry residents at our centre, we have a mountain of laundry to manage, and our washing machine is constantly on the go.

“After nearly 20 years of hard service and many thousands of loads, our old large-capacity industrial washing machine has finally broken beyond repair. We can’t run our branch smoothly without it, but on top of all our existing costs, this big additional expense is a real concern, so we’re asking if you can donate to help us buy a new machine.

Richard Grainger, animal care assistant, says that Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA prides itself on providing its animals with the highest possible standards of care.

“We know this isn’t the most exciting item to try to raise money for but, nonetheless, it’s incredibly important and is at the heart of our daily work. Good hygiene is essential for the dogs, cats and rabbits in our care to prevent infectious illnesses spreading. Our washing machine is a vital piece of equipment to kill germs and help our animals remain healthy.”

Already, generous members of the public have helped raise £3,651 towards the appeal and now the branch is looking for more supporters to help them hit their target.

Animal care assistant Richard Grainger explained what the appeal means to him and the animals. He said: “We rely on it immensely to keep all our residents in clean, comfortable bedding. We are heavily dependent upon having a functioning washer. Every single day - often several times a day - towels, bedding, blankets, coats, jumpers and toys are thrust into it for cleaning.

“We pride ourselves on providing our animals with the highest possible standards of care, animals that have often come from truly wretched situations, the least we can do is give them clean blankets on which to lay their heads and to make sure that their favourite toys are free from the mud into which they are dropped, the water into which they are dunked, and the slobber in which they are covered.”

Among the pets in the branch’s care who will benefit from the new washer while they look for their forever home is Sianco - an 11 year-old Jack Russell, whose aching joints necessitate him having a big, padded bed on which to snooze, which needs regular freshening up.

It will also be useful for adorable two year-old American Bulldog cross Missy who may get messy when running around the exercise paddock and will need clean towels to help restore her beautiful white coat.

To donate you can access the fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/washingmachineappeal and also support the branch by adopting one of the pets in their care - including cats, dogs, guinea pigs and rabbits - by visiting their website at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk