Fourteen-month-old Hans was found living amongst rubbish and faeces five months ago.

The young cat, who was matted, underweight and losing his fur, was rescued from the property after the RSPCA was contacted about animal welfare concerns at the address.

Many of the other pedigree cats, several of whom were pregnant, had multiple health issues. Infection was rife and the majority of the kittens who were found at the property and others who were subsequently born in the charity’s care sadly died because they were so poorly.

Nine months old at the time, Hans was the youngest feline removed from the house to survive.

The cats were treated for urine scalding, dental disease, diarrhoea and flea allergies before being transferred to a number of RSPCA animal centres for ongoing treatment and care.

Hans, along with five other cats, came to the charity’s Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch rehoming centre in Spital Lane at the beginning of April. He is now the only one from the group still waiting to be adopted.

Branch Manager Rachel Gray, said: “Hans is such a happy boy and has gained so much confidence since he’s been with us. When he first arrived he was very shy and didn’t come out from his carrier. He’s now much more relaxed and loves being around people and having a cuddle. The change in him has been heartwarming to see.

“He’s a lovely boy and deserves a great home with a family who are going to give him lots of fuss and attention, which he absolutely adores.”

Even though Maine Coons are one of the largest domestic breeds of cat, Hans is very small in stature and weighs 2.8 kg (6.17 pounds), which could be as a result of the conditions he was living in.

He will need to be the only cat in the home, and because of his quiet nature will be best suited to a calm household with older children who will give him time and space to settle.

RSPCA Inspector Rowena Proctor, who rescued him, said: “Despite so many cats living at the property, I remember Hans well as he stood out from the others because of his size. Despite being almost fully grown, he was extremely petite in comparison to his companions, which is especially surprising given that we think he’s a Maine Coon crossed with a Ragdoll.

“He was the youngest cat removed from the house to survive and it’s taken many months of treatment and care by the wonderful team at our Chesterfield animal centre to get him to this point.

“After the ordeal he’s been through he really deserves to find a home of his own with a family who will appreciate his gentle nature and bring out the best in him.”

If you think you can offer Hans the home he is looking for please apply via the Branch’s website.

The cats’ former owners were banned from keeping animals for three years following an RSPCA prosecution.

