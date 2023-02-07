News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield RSPCA hunt forever homes for 10 rescue dogs

Three adorable mastiff-cross puppies are among rescue dogs in Chesterfield looking for forever homes.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago

The nine-week-old pups –two females and one male – are currently being cared for at the RSPCA’s shelter on Spital Lane.

"All three are full to bursting with all the joys of puppyhood, giddy and silly, and you are obligated to laugh along with them," says a post on the charity’s website. “They rush to you and roll about you, upon you, nibbling your fingers – gently and softly – wanting to be held and cuddled and kissed.”

Canine companions currently at the Chesterfield base include two greyhounds, a lurcher and two huskies.

If you would like to adopt a dog from the charity, you should fill in an application form available online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

1. Puppies

This trio of nine-week-old mastiff puppies are cute, playful and loving. Potential owners should be aware that the two girls and one male will be quite hefty when they are fully grown.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

2. Lynx

Lynx is a six-year-old male greyhound who is charming, playful and looking for a loving owner in a forever home.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

3. Woody

Woody is a one-year-old male lurcher type who loves people of all sizes and ages, is sociable and has boundless enthusiasm. He needs to be taught a few manners but is clever enough to learn quickly.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

4. Bean

Bean is a five-year-old female greyhound who is very loving, good natured, sociable, giddy and unrestrained.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

