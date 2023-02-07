The nine-week-old pups –two females and one male – are currently being cared for at the RSPCA’s shelter on Spital Lane.

"All three are full to bursting with all the joys of puppyhood, giddy and silly, and you are obligated to laugh along with them," says a post on the charity’s website. “They rush to you and roll about you, upon you, nibbling your fingers – gently and softly – wanting to be held and cuddled and kissed.”