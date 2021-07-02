Chesterfield RSPCA: Every adorable cat urgently looking for a fur-ever home
Animal rescue workers at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA are crying out for new owners for cats in their care.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:25 pm
Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer, said: “We have seen a dramatic decline in applications for cats in the last few weeks and our cattery is full."
As lockdown restrictions have lifted there hs been a big drop-off in the demand to rehome a cat.
Could you offer a loving home to any of these cute cats in our picture gallery? To apply, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/rehoming-a-pet/cats/
