Could you give one of these cats a loving home?

Chesterfield RSPCA: Every adorable cat urgently looking for a fur-ever home

Animal rescue workers at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA are crying out for new owners for cats in their care.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:25 pm

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer, said: “We have seen a dramatic decline in applications for cats in the last few weeks and our cattery is full."

As lockdown restrictions have lifted there hs been a big drop-off in the demand to rehome a cat.

Could you offer a loving home to any of these cute cats in our picture gallery? To apply, go to https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/rehoming-a-pet/cats/

1. Barney

Barney is four years old, shy, quiet and, with a little encouragement, has the potential to become an affectionate cat.

Photo: Chesterfield RSPCA

2. Bernard

Bernard arrived at RSPCA Chesterfield after being found as a stray with horrific injuries to his face. Now fully healed, the ten-year-old tom has become an affectionate and loving cat who adores human company.

Photo: Chesterfield RSPCA

3. Brutus

Brutus, who is five years old, is shy, sensitive and is looking for a quiet home with a patient owner who will give him the time and support he needs.

Photo: Chesterfield RSPCA

4. Gizmo and Smokey

Gizmo and Smokey are three years old and looking for a new home together after their owner sadly passed away.

Photo: Chesterfield RSPCA

