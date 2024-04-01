Chesterfield RSPCA appeal for help finding cat believed to have escaped from cardboard box

Staff at the Chesterfield RSPCA centre have issued a plea for help finding a cat they believe has broken out of a cardboard box left at their premises.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 1st Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On their Facebook page they explained how staff arrived at the Animal Centre yesterday, to find a taped up box at our gates with an opened tin of tuna inside and sadly a hole where we're assuming a cat has broken its way out.

The statement added: “We're extremely worried about this poor animal and can only imagine how scared and confused it must be. If you live in the Spital Lane area of Chesterfield, please check your gardens and keep an eye out for an unfamiliar cat that looks lost or hungry. If you spot anything, please message us or ring the Animal Centre on 01246 273358 (12pm to 3pm Tuesday to Sunday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We understand that times are difficult and that people can face pressures in their lives or changes in circumstances that mean they can no longer care for their pets. However, we would urge people in this situation to contact us for advice about responsible rehoming and to make sure the animal is kept safe.

Staff arrived at the Animal Centre to find a taped up box at their gates with an opened tin of tuna inside and a hole where they assume a cat has broken its way out.Staff arrived at the Animal Centre to find a taped up box at their gates with an opened tin of tuna inside and a hole where they assume a cat has broken its way out.
Staff arrived at the Animal Centre to find a taped up box at their gates with an opened tin of tuna inside and a hole where they assume a cat has broken its way out.

“Our priority is trying to locate the cat. We'd therefore also ask the owner, or anyone who has any information about what's happened, to please get in touch. We desperately need a description of the cat (colour, sex, age, unusual markings etc) so that we know what we're looking for, and there is even the possibility that there was more than one cat inside.”

Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCAFacebookChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.