Chesterfield RSPCA appeal for help finding cat believed to have escaped from cardboard box
On their Facebook page they explained how staff arrived at the Animal Centre yesterday, to find a taped up box at our gates with an opened tin of tuna inside and sadly a hole where we're assuming a cat has broken its way out.
The statement added: “We're extremely worried about this poor animal and can only imagine how scared and confused it must be. If you live in the Spital Lane area of Chesterfield, please check your gardens and keep an eye out for an unfamiliar cat that looks lost or hungry. If you spot anything, please message us or ring the Animal Centre on 01246 273358 (12pm to 3pm Tuesday to Sunday).
“We understand that times are difficult and that people can face pressures in their lives or changes in circumstances that mean they can no longer care for their pets. However, we would urge people in this situation to contact us for advice about responsible rehoming and to make sure the animal is kept safe.
“Our priority is trying to locate the cat. We'd therefore also ask the owner, or anyone who has any information about what's happened, to please get in touch. We desperately need a description of the cat (colour, sex, age, unusual markings etc) so that we know what we're looking for, and there is even the possibility that there was more than one cat inside.”
