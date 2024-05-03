Each has a back story of how they came to the shelter, from neglect to owners who were no longer able to look after them.
They all share on thing in common – a dedicated team of rescue workers at the charity’s Spital Lane base who are looking after their daily needs while trying to find each of them an owner who will continue to care for them.
1. Mitzi
Take a look at this adorable three-year-old Boston terrier. Fun-loving Mitzi is shy until she gets to know people, loves attention and plenty of cuddles. She knows lots of basic commands, how to walk nicely on a lead and can be left alone for short periods. Mitzy would prefer a quiet, adult-only household where she is the only animal in the home. Photo: AI-Generated with Google/Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Marlo
Marlo is a Boston terrier, aged one year and six months. He is shy until he gets to know people, quiet but full of love and laps up fuss and attention. Marlo could live with children aged 11 to 15 years but preferably in a quiet home where he is the only pet. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Spicer
Spicer is a large six year old female cross beed who is always on the go and loves walks, toys and games. The clever girl would prefer an adult-only household, will need an experienced owner but can be left alone for short periods. Spicer knows how to sit and basic commands but would benefit from additional training. Photo: AI-Generated with Google/Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Sapphire
Sapphire, a one-year-old German Shepherd, is a playful beauty who loves walks, fuss and attention. She needs an experienced owner who is empathetic, considerate, can spend plenty of time with her and devote six months of the year to grooming her glossy, thick coat! Sapphire truly deserves to find a shining star who can give her the love and care she needs. Her past life wasn't the happiest - she was rescued from a small, grotty bathroom which was her home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA