4 . Sapphire

Sapphire, a one-year-old German Shepherd, is a playful beauty who loves walks, fuss and attention. She needs an experienced owner who is empathetic, considerate, can spend plenty of time with her and devote six months of the year to grooming her glossy, thick coat! Sapphire truly deserves to find a shining star who can give her the love and care she needs. Her past life wasn't the happiest - she was rescued from a small, grotty bathroom which was her home. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA