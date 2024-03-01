Baby Miles was born at 10.35am on February 29 to parents Tom and Ainsley, who hail from South Sheffield. Ainsley’s parents live in Chesterfield. He weighed in at 8lbs 13oz.

He’s the couple’s second child and joins the family along with big brother Monty.

As a leap year comes around only every four years, the chances of being born on a Leap Day are only one in 1,461. Babies born on Leap Day are referred to as "leaplings" or "leapers."

The reason we have leap years is because the Earth’s orbit around the Sun is not exactly 365 days. It takes about 365.2425 days for the Earth to complete one revolution around the Sun. This means that every year, our calendar is slightly behind the actual position of the . To correct this discrepancy, we add an extra day every four years, making the leap year 366 days long

1 . Miles Leap Year 1.jpg Baby Miles was born at 10.35am on February 29 Photo: Chesterfield Royal Hospital Photo Sales