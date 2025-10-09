Chesterfield Royal Hospital launches urgent appeal to anyone showing signs of respiratory illness

The appeal comes after an increased number of respiratory illness cases has been reported ‘throughout the hospital and local community’.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has this morning (Thursday, October 9) issued an urgent appeal to anyone showing signs of flu, cold or any other respiratory disease.

Anyone who suffers from high temperature, runny nose, a sore throat, cough or shortness of breath is asked to wear a mask if visiting hospital.

This comes after an increase in reports of respiratory disease in the hospital and across Chesterfield.

In an online appeal addressed to patients and their families, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS FT & Royal Primary Care said: “If you are displaying any signs of a cold, flu or respiratory illness and need to attend the hospital, then please wear a surgical mask when on site to help us protect our most vulnerable patients. Mask stations are situated around the hospital.

“If you do have a respiratory illness and wish to visit a loved one on our wards then please contact the nurse in charge for advice before you visit.

“Thank you for helping us protect our patients and colleagues.”