Chesterfield Royal Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub receives a Highly Commended accolade at National Awards

The Health and Wellbeing Hub at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has received a prestigious accolade, being named 'Highly Commended' in the Staff Wellbeing Award at the HSJ Awards 2024.

This annual event celebrates success stories across the health and social care sector, providing a platform to inspire and shape the future of the NHS.

The facility includes:

A fully equipped gym

Two studios to host groups and exercise classes

Counselling rooms

Areas for group or individual reflection

Changing room and shower facilities

Bike storage facilities

Foyer space for colleagues to take time out, eat lunch and network

Team selfie with the ‘Highly Commended’ plaque.

The Health and Wellbeing Hub opened in July 2023 - and is a free on-site facility supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of all 5,613 colleagues. Its purpose is to ‘care for carers’.

The initial predictions expected the Hub to engage with around 15% of the workforce. However, since launch, over 50% of colleagues have been engaged with the Hub – it's a facility with options for all.

Mahmud Nawaz, Trust Chair, attended the Awards with colleagues from the Trust: “This commendation is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to creating a supportive and healthy workplace and this recognition is a huge encouragement for us to continue our efforts. Thank you to everybody involved.”

This year’s awards covered an incredible 26 categories. An impressive 1,351 entries were received, with 235 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.

HSJ ‘Highly Commended’ banner.

Abbie Foster, Health and Wellbeing Lead, added: “This is a proud moment for us. We faced tough competition from other incredible organisations in our category, and we are honoured to be recognised amongst such great company."

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive comments: “It’s important we continue to support our people – without our exceptional people, we can’t provide exceptional patient care and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to showcase this and be recognised on a national stage. Thank you to everybody involved.”

The Trust were able to attend the ceremony thanks to sponsorship from Westfield Health.