Chesterfield Royal Hospital ‘doing all it can to make sure public money is spent efficiently’ as Trust faces £21.8 million budget cut

Chesterfield Royal Hospital bosses say they are doing all they can to make sure ‘public money is spent efficiently’ as the Trust faces a £21.8 million budget cut this financial year.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust say they are ‘facing financial challenges’ but their ‘priority remains safe and effective patient care’ as they face making the massive savings.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “I think that is important to qualify that the £21.9 million is not cuts, but a saving that we need to make in this financial year. We are conscious that this is public money, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that it is spent efficiently and with as much care as possible which I am sure is what our community would expect. Whilst we appreciate that £21.9million is a huge sum of money to save, we want to assure our community that our priority remains on the care and the services we provide – but we know that we have to run them more efficiently to cut our cloth so that we can provide the very best care.”

Savings will come through several areas including avoiding printing and working digitally where possible to save paper costs, looking at postal savings and only sending letters and documentation second class (unless urgent) and also encouraging the community to register for digital information – through email, texts or NHS App.

The Trust is also looking at reducing reliance on expensive temporary staffing and agency care and the hospital’s solar panel investment will help slash energy costs by millions of pounds.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “Like every NHS organisation it is no secret that we are facing financial challenges and are tasked with saving £21.8 million this financial year. Our priority remains safe and effective patient care, and we continue to look at ways that we can achieve this saving without compromising front line clinical care.

“Our Improvement and Transformation programme has already identified areas where savings can be made by cutting waste and working more efficiently and we have encouraged colleagues through regular communication to help us support this.

“Alongside this we continue to work to reduce our agency spend which has in the past been significant and have worked to ensure that ongoing recruitment is sensible and necessary.”

Derbyshire’s NHS organisations are facing budget cuts over the next year totalling £181.7 million and part of those aims will include trimming 1.8 per cent of its workforce, health reports and officials detail.

More than 30,700 people work for Derbyshire’s NHS, across six different organisations along with GPs, dentists and other providers, NHS reports say, with job cuts to equate to 553 staff set to lose their jobs over the next year.

Officials say they aim to make these job cuts through not recruiting to vacant posts (unless essential for patient safety) and reducing staff sickness absence, pledging to “do everything possible to avoid redundancies”.

This follows the publication of the Labour Government’s “working together in 2025/26 to lay the foundations for reform” paper in April.

This will see NHS England scrapped and merged into the Department of Health and Social Care – under direct Government control.