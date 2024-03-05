Chesterfield RoundTable transforms Highfield Park with graffiti removal and repainting initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Chesterfield RoundTable, a dedicated non-profit organization known for its community-driven initiatives, recently embarked on a transformative project at Highfield Park. Recognizing the park's significance as a communal haven, the RoundTable rallied volunteers to revitalize its weary surroundings. Armed with determination and paintbrushes, they embarked on a mission to restore the park's vibrancy.

Their efforts began with a meticulous cleanup operation, during which volunteers diligently combed through the park, filling an astonishing 23 bin liners with accumulated rubbish. Among the debris were over 10 syringes, underscoring the pressing need for intervention in this cherished public space.

Undeterred by the scale of the task, the RoundTable volunteers turned their attention to the park's graffiti-stricken surfaces. With great care and respect for existing artwork, they meticulously painted over graffiti on one building while endeavoring to preserve the essence of the original pieces. This delicate balance between restoration and preservation highlights the RoundTable's commitment to both revitalizing the park and honoring its artistic heritage.

Highfield Building After Painting

The transformation didn't stop there. Determined to create an inviting atmosphere for park-goers, volunteers also repainted the park's seating area, breathing new life into its tired appearance. However, the RoundTable's work is far from over. Recognizing the importance of thoroughness in their endeavors, they have scheduled a return visit on Sunday, March 10th, to add final touches to the building and ensure that their restoration efforts are truly comprehensive.