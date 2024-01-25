Chesterfield RoundTable returns with a purpose: Seeking community champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chesterfield RoundTable is not just any social club; it's a dedicated force committed to making a positive difference in the community. From hosting engaging family events and fostering strong connections through get-togethers to spearheading impactful fundraising initiatives, their agenda is as diverse as the community they aim to serve.

As they open their doors to new members, the Chesterfield RoundTable invites individuals who share their passion for community building and a desire to contribute to the betterment of Chesterfield. Whether you're a seasoned volunteer or someone looking to make a difference for the first time, the RoundTable promises a welcoming space for all who want to play a part in making Chesterfield the best it can be. Join the Chesterfield RoundTable, where community spirit meets purpose, and together, let's shape a brighter future for our beloved town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a rallying call to all community enthusiasts, the Chesterfield RoundTable is back, and this time, they're on a mission with a clear purpose. As they gear up to make Chesterfield the best it can be, the RoundTable is actively seeking new members who are ready to contribute to the town's flourishing community spirit.

RoundTable Logo

For those eager to join this impactful movement, expressing interest is just a click away. Visit Chesterfield RoundTable's Membership Form and be part of a team dedicated to creating positive change.

To stay connected with the latest updates and community events, follow the Chesterfield RoundTable on their Facebook page. This platform serves as a hub for like-minded individuals, providing a space to share ideas, collaborate, and celebrate the collective efforts towards a stronger Chesterfield.

Marking their first decisive action, the RoundTable has set their sights on restoring Highfield Park. On February 11, 2024, they will come together to remove graffiti, breathing new life into this beloved community space. It's an opportunity for members and volunteers alike to actively contribute to the town's visual appeal and communal well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad